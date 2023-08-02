China Tower (OTCMKTS:CHWRF) Stock Price Up 9.4%

Shares of China Tower Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CHWRF – Get Free Report) rose 9.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.12 and last traded at $0.12. Approximately 6,075 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 562,836 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.11.

China Tower Stock Up 9.4 %

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.11.

About China Tower



China Tower Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication tower infrastructure services in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in the construction, maintenance, and operation of base station ancillary facilities, such as telecommunications towers and public network coverage in high-speed railways and subways, and large-scale indoor distributed antenna systems.

