China Resources Gas Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CRGGF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

China Resources Gas Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CRGGF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 692,300 shares, a drop of 9.2% from the June 30th total of 762,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 256.4 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. HSBC raised China Resources Gas Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered China Resources Gas Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th.

China Resources Gas Group Stock Performance

About China Resources Gas Group

Shares of OTCMKTS CRGGF remained flat at $3.57 during midday trading on Wednesday. China Resources Gas Group has a 12-month low of $2.49 and a 12-month high of $4.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.67.

China Resources Gas Group Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the sale of natural and liquefied gas, and connection of gas pipelines. The company operates through Sale and Distribution of Gas Fuel and Related Products, Gas Connection, Comprehensive Services, Design and Construction Services, and Gas Stations segments.

