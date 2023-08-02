Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Holdings Raised by AAF Wealth Management LLC

AAF Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 14.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises about 0.3% of AAF Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. AAF Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rebalance LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on CVX shares. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $195.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $197.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $212.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $166.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Chevron from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $161.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.05.

Shares of NYSE CVX traded down $1.36 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $162.30. The company had a trading volume of 7,512,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,093,570. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $140.46 and a 52 week high of $189.68. The stock has a market cap of $307.50 billion, a PE ratio of 10.28, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $156.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.39.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $48.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 19.46%. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.82 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.30%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

