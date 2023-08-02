Chesterfield Resources (LON:CHF) Trading 3% Higher

Chesterfield Resources plc (LON:CHF – Get Free Report) shares shot up 3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.88 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.85 ($0.01). 470,511 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 768,924 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.83 ($0.01).

Chesterfield Resources Trading Up 3.0 %

The company has a market cap of £1.11 million, a P/E ratio of -28.33 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 0.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1.23.

About Chesterfield Resources

(Get Free Report)

Chesterfield Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of precious and base metals in Cyprus. The company primarily explores for copper and gold. It has a 100% interest in twelve permits covering an area of 50 square kilometers, as well as applications covering an area of 186 square kilometers with total covering area of 235 square kilometers in Cyprus.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chesterfield Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesterfield Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.