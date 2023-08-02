Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (CQP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.26 on August 14th

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 28th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be given a dividend of 0.255 per share by the energy company on Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th.

Cheniere Energy Partners has increased its dividend by an average of 17.0% per year over the last three years. Cheniere Energy Partners has a payout ratio of 101.7% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Cheniere Energy Partners to earn $3.40 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $4.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 121.2%.

Cheniere Energy Partners Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CQP opened at $51.97 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.59. The stock has a market cap of $25.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 0.83. Cheniere Energy Partners has a fifty-two week low of $42.96 and a fifty-two week high of $62.08.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cheniere Energy Partners ( NYSEAMERICAN:CQP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.73. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. Cheniere Energy Partners had a net margin of 25.45% and a negative return on equity of 133.75%. As a group, analysts predict that Cheniere Energy Partners will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. UBS Group raised shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $53.00 to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cheniere Energy Partners news, COO Corey Grindal sold 7,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.93, for a total transaction of $351,318.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cheniere Energy Partners

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CQP. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 949,727 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $53,527,000 after buying an additional 184,500 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,625,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 171.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 93,843 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,441,000 after purchasing an additional 59,281 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 77.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 113,177 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,356,000 after purchasing an additional 49,272 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 81.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 102,208 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,587,000 after purchasing an additional 45,953 shares during the period. 46.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cheniere Energy Partners

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, provides liquefied natural gas (LNG) to integrated energy companies, utilities, and energy trading companies worldwide. It owns and operates natural gas liquefaction and export facility at the Sabine Pass LNG production terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana.

