Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01), Yahoo Finance reports. Centerra Gold had a negative net margin of 34.71% and a negative return on equity of 6.81%. The company had revenue of $184.52 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS.

Centerra Gold Stock Down 6.6 %

Shares of CGAU opened at $5.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.31. Centerra Gold has a 1 year low of $3.77 and a 1 year high of $7.71.

Centerra Gold Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a $0.053 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. This is a positive change from Centerra Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently -16.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of Centerra Gold

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Centerra Gold from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Scotiabank began coverage on Centerra Gold in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Centerra Gold from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. TD Securities upgraded shares of Centerra Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$8.00 to C$9.50 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Centerra Gold has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.64.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in Centerra Gold by 329.5% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 417,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,111,000 after acquiring an additional 320,529 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in Centerra Gold by 125.9% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 23,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 13,233 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Centerra Gold by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,156,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,424,000 after acquiring an additional 141,381 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Centerra Gold by 20.1% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 679,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,687,000 after acquiring an additional 113,695 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its stake in Centerra Gold by 145.3% in the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 67,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 40,049 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.56% of the company’s stock.

About Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt Gold Mine located in Turkey.

