Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 31st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.053 per share on Tuesday, August 29th. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This is a boost from Centerra Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.
Centerra Gold Trading Down 0.8 %
Shares of NYSE CGAU traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.90. The company had a trading volume of 52,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,142. Centerra Gold has a 1 year low of $3.77 and a 1 year high of $7.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 0.80.
Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $184.52 million during the quarter. Centerra Gold had a negative return on equity of 6.81% and a negative net margin of 34.71%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. Analysts predict that Centerra Gold will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Centerra Gold
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Centerra Gold during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Centerra Gold in the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Centerra Gold by 46.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 7,543 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Centerra Gold by 125.9% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 23,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 13,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Centerra Gold by 91.2% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 32,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 15,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.56% of the company’s stock.
Centerra Gold Company Profile
Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt Gold Mine located in Turkey.
