CEMEX (NYSE:CX) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CEMEX (NYSE:CX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Saturday morning.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of CEMEX from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of CEMEX from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $5.90 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of CEMEX from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of CEMEX from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of CEMEX from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $7.87.

CEMEX Stock Performance

Shares of CX opened at $7.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.03. CEMEX has a 1 year low of $3.20 and a 1 year high of $8.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CEMEX

CEMEX ( NYSE:CX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CEMEX had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 5.14%. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CEMEX will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CEMEX in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,752,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of CEMEX during the 2nd quarter valued at about $173,000. Inspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CEMEX by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 16,961 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,314 shares in the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of CEMEX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in CEMEX by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 20,433 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.88% of the company’s stock.

CEMEX Company Profile

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials worldwide. The company also offers asphalt, concrete blocks, concrete block paving, rail sleepers, and flooring systems; architectural concrete products; and box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

