CEMEX (NYSE:CX) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CEMEX (NYSE:CX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Saturday morning.
Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of CEMEX from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of CEMEX from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $5.90 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of CEMEX from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of CEMEX from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of CEMEX from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $7.87.
CEMEX Stock Performance
Shares of CX opened at $7.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.03. CEMEX has a 1 year low of $3.20 and a 1 year high of $8.17.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On CEMEX
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CEMEX in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,752,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of CEMEX during the 2nd quarter valued at about $173,000. Inspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CEMEX by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 16,961 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,314 shares in the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of CEMEX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in CEMEX by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 20,433 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.88% of the company’s stock.
CEMEX Company Profile
CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials worldwide. The company also offers asphalt, concrete blocks, concrete block paving, rail sleepers, and flooring systems; architectural concrete products; and box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.
