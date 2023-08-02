Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 458,320 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 111% from the previous session’s volume of 217,534 shares.The stock last traded at $37.81 and had previously closed at $38.80.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FUN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Cedar Fair in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Cedar Fair in a report on Thursday, May 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cedar Fair has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.50.

Cedar Fair Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.61.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($2.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.91) by ($0.70). The company had revenue of $84.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.23 million. Cedar Fair had a negative return on equity of 22.47% and a net margin of 14.51%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cedar Fair, L.P. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Cedar Fair Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 6th. Cedar Fair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.21%.

Institutional Trading of Cedar Fair

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 0.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,009,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,962,000 after purchasing an additional 19,777 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,882,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,840,000 after acquiring an additional 324,501 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 36.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,516,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,688,000 after acquiring an additional 946,782 shares in the last quarter. Natixis grew its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 3,071,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 37.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,002,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,512,000 after acquiring an additional 542,710 shares in the last quarter. 64.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cedar Fair Company Profile

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and complementary resort facilities in the United States and Canada. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

