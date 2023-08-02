CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Short Interest Update

CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,910,000 shares, a growth of 10.1% from the June 30th total of 8,090,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,850,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.8 days. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CBRE Group news, CEO Chandra Dhandapani sold 6,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.38, for a total value of $498,714.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,317,863.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CBRE. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 7,628.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 78.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in CBRE Group in the 1st quarter worth about $259,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:CBRE traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $83.43. 1,355,633 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,717,270. The stock has a market cap of $25.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.44 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. CBRE Group has a 12-month low of $66.31 and a 12-month high of $89.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $80.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.17.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 2.74%. The company had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. CBRE Group’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CBRE Group will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CBRE. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on CBRE Group from $103.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on CBRE Group from $102.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CBRE Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on CBRE Group from $85.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.14.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CBRE

CBRE Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices; industrial and retail space; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, lease administration, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.