Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Price Target Raised to $320.00 at TD Cowen

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at TD Cowen from $287.00 to $320.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. TD Cowen’s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.28% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CAT. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $210.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Caterpillar from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $263.57.

Shares of CAT traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $287.57. The stock had a trading volume of 6,284,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,251,054. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $148.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $242.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $235.22. Caterpillar has a twelve month low of $160.60 and a twelve month high of $293.88.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $5.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.57 by $0.98. The firm had revenue of $17.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.46 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 50.98% and a net margin of 11.52%. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.18 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Caterpillar will post 17.88 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 6,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $1,667,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,362 shares in the company, valued at $4,254,120. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Horan Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 678.6% in the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 272.4% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 730.8% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 470.8% in the first quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. 74.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

