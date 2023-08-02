Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Given New $334.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $279.00 to $334.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on CAT. Citigroup boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $210.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Caterpillar from $273.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Caterpillar from $288.00 to $263.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Caterpillar from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $246.37.

Caterpillar stock opened at $288.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $148.70 billion, a PE ratio of 21.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $242.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $235.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.43. Caterpillar has a twelve month low of $160.60 and a twelve month high of $288.78.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $5.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.57 by $0.98. The business had revenue of $17.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.46 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 50.98%. Caterpillar’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Caterpillar will post 17.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 19th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 38.43%.

In other news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 6,415 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $1,667,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,254,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CAT. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 678.6% in the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the second quarter worth $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 272.4% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Caterpillar by 730.8% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 470.8% in the first quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

