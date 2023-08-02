Cascades Inc. (OTCMKTS:CADNF) Short Interest Up 5.4% in July

Cascades Inc. (OTCMKTS:CADNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 359,500 shares, an increase of 5.4% from the June 30th total of 341,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3,595.0 days.

Cascades Stock Performance

CADNF remained flat at $9.07 during trading hours on Tuesday. 70 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,244. Cascades has a fifty-two week low of $5.68 and a fifty-two week high of $9.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.12.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Cascades from C$11.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Cascades from C$11.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Cascades from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Desjardins upped their target price on shares of Cascades from C$10.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th.

About Cascades

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and sells packaging and tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Containerboard, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It offers various packaging solutions comprising trays and accessories, produce baskets and boxes, clamshells, produce boxes, egg packaging solutions, pizza and insulated boxes, bulk bins, cup carriers, food grade films, and customized containers for the food sector; protective packaging, including die-cut boxes, handling and shipping solutions, protective materials, large format boxes, and shipping trays; e-commerce packaging solutions, which include e-commerce boxes, custom mailer boxes, custom printing, packaging optimization products, and cutter for multi-depth boxes, as well as the solution for faster packing and shipping tests; and various retail packaging products.

Featured Stories

