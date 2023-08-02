Casa Systems (CASA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. Casa Systems has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $45.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.70 million. Casa Systems had a negative net margin of 29.27% and a negative return on equity of 154.43%.

Get Casa Systems alerts:

Casa Systems Price Performance

NASDAQ:CASA remained flat at $1.09 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,041. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.74 million, a P/E ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 1.12. Casa Systems has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $4.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.89.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Casa Systems

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CASA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Casa Systems by 128.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 65,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 36,575 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Casa Systems by 9.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 81,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Casa Systems by 34.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 173,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 44,449 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Casa Systems by 4.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 180,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 7,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Casa Systems by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,339,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,575,000 after acquiring an additional 60,508 shares during the last quarter. 55.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Casa Systems, Inc, a communications technology company, provides solutions for next-generation physical, virtualized, and cloud native architectures for cable broadband, fixed-line broadband, and wireless networks in North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Casa Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casa Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.