Casa Systems (CASA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. Casa Systems has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.
Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $45.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.70 million. Casa Systems had a negative net margin of 29.27% and a negative return on equity of 154.43%.
Casa Systems Price Performance
NASDAQ:CASA remained flat at $1.09 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,041. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.74 million, a P/E ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 1.12. Casa Systems has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $4.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.89.
About Casa Systems
Casa Systems, Inc, a communications technology company, provides solutions for next-generation physical, virtualized, and cloud native architectures for cable broadband, fixed-line broadband, and wireless networks in North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.
