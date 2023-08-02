Carson Advisory Inc. Takes Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Carson Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 658 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,353,108 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,829,490,000 after purchasing an additional 114,823 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,335,432 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $728,625,000 after purchasing an additional 52,913 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,054,897 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $575,562,000 after purchasing an additional 242,658 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 753,316 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $411,017,000 after purchasing an additional 5,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 733,172 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $327,889,000 after purchasing an additional 78,742 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NOC. StockNews.com lowered Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Northrop Grumman from $502.00 to $485.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Northrop Grumman from $448.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $580.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $509.75.

Northrop Grumman Price Performance

NOC stock traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $447.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 568,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 882,567. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12 month low of $429.10 and a 12 month high of $556.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $450.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $455.01.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.31 by $0.03. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 12.27%. The business had revenue of $9.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.32 billion. On average, analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.67 EPS for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $1.87 per share. This represents a $7.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. This is a boost from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.73. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is 24.78%.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

