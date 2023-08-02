Carson Advisory Inc. Sells 298 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Carson Advisory Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 13.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,840 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 298 shares during the quarter. Carson Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MPC. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,757 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter worth about $232,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 127,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,875,000 after acquiring an additional 3,690 shares during the period. Simmons Bank grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 39.4% in the first quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 5,032 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 6,681 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

Marathon Petroleum stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $135.34. 3,107,277 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,769,083. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $116.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.27. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $88.69 and a 52-week high of $138.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a market cap of $57.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.07, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.63.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $5.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.55 by $0.77. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 46.49% and a net margin of 9.28%. The firm had revenue of $36.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $10.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 18.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.04%.

Marathon Petroleum announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas company to purchase up to 10.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on MPC shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $124.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $160.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $148.00 to $152.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marathon Petroleum

In related news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.25, for a total value of $793,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,760 shares in the company, valued at $3,935,760. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.25, for a total transaction of $793,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,935,760. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 5,717 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total transaction of $622,638.47. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $753,221.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

(Free Report)

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

Further Reading

