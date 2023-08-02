Carson Advisory Inc. Lowers Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Carson Advisory Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,465 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the period. Carson Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 78.5% during the 4th quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.10% of the company’s stock.

INTC stock traded down $1.46 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.34. 26,173,383 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,644,969. The company has a market cap of $143.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -156.50 and a beta of 0.89. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $24.59 and a 52-week high of $37.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.60.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -227.27%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on INTC shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Benchmark raised shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.06.

In other Intel news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $1,572,340,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

