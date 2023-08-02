Carson Advisory Inc. Increases Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Carson Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 22.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,697 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the quarter. Carson Advisory Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SDY. Barclays PLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 515.0% in the 1st quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Shares of SDY stock traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $125.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 401,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,407. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a one year low of $110.55 and a one year high of $132.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.84.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

