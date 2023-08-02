Carson Advisory Inc. Has $783,000 Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Carson Advisory Inc. decreased its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,145 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 696 shares during the period. Carson Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VZ. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 88,532.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 79,084,569 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,115,932,000 after buying an additional 78,995,341 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $1,829,675,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 255.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 48,058,216 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,893,493,000 after buying an additional 34,553,565 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 85,876,978 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,358,991,000 after buying an additional 12,189,613 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 67,976,459 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,678,273,000 after buying an additional 11,987,691 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on VZ shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. HSBC decreased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.50 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.53.

Verizon Communications Stock Down 0.5 %

VZ stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.26. The stock had a trading volume of 14,410,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,073,088. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $31.25 and a one year high of $46.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.47. The company has a market capitalization of $139.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.37.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $32.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.30 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 22.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th were paid a $0.6525 dividend. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 52.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verizon Communications

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Joseph J. Russo sold 7,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total value of $275,335.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,582 shares in the company, valued at $311,526.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Further Reading

