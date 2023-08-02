Carson Advisory Inc. Has $480,000 Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Carson Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,256 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the quarter. Carson Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $480,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. grew its position in shares of Walmart by 0.8% in the first quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 126,558 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $18,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC grew its position in Walmart by 0.8% during the first quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 11,803 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,740,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in Walmart by 7.3% during the first quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 4,737 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC grew its position in Walmart by 6.2% during the first quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 3,873 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOS Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $503,000. 31.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WMT shares. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Walmart from $169.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Walmart from $175.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $176.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.94.

NYSE:WMT traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $159.02. 2,703,001 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,953,147. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $154.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $125.12 and a 52 week high of $160.94. The company has a market cap of $428.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.50.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.15. Walmart had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The business had revenue of $152.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 455,060 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.98, for a total transaction of $68,249,898.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 245,256,456 shares in the company, valued at $36,783,563,270.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 455,060 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.98, for a total transaction of $68,249,898.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 245,256,456 shares in the company, valued at $36,783,563,270.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Chojnowski sold 4,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.74, for a total transaction of $626,960.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,265,681.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,218,373 shares of company stock worth $1,422,763,096 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

