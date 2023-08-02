Carson Advisory Inc. Has $3.80 Million Stake in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO)

Carson Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO – Free Report) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 164,702 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,753 shares during the quarter. Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF accounts for 3.4% of Carson Advisory Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Carson Advisory Inc. owned approximately 0.31% of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF worth $3,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CGGO. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 65.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,284,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,014,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686,994 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 52.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,452,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189,927 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,183,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,350,000 after acquiring an additional 759,342 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 132.6% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,554,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,660,000 after purchasing an additional 886,277 shares during the period. Finally, WNY Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 1,502,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,640,000 after buying an additional 544,796 shares in the last quarter.

Get Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF alerts:

Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Trading Down 1.9 %

Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF stock traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $24.22. 394,615 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 558,183. Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $18.23 and a 12 month high of $24.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.12 and a 200 day moving average of $23.26.

Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Profile

The Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (CGGO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US and non-US companies of any market capitalization with growth potential. CGGO was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.