Carson Advisory Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Carson Advisory Inc. lowered its stake in shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,375 shares during the quarter. United States Steel comprises approximately 1.1% of Carson Advisory Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Carson Advisory Inc.’s holdings in United States Steel were worth $1,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bornite Capital Management LP lifted its stake in United States Steel by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP now owns 400,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,096,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in United States Steel during the first quarter valued at $455,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in United States Steel during the first quarter valued at $1,150,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in United States Steel by 6.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 151,647 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,891,000 after purchasing an additional 8,560 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in United States Steel by 9.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 60,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after purchasing an additional 5,217 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.72% of the company’s stock.

United States Steel Trading Down 5.1 %

Shares of United States Steel stock traded down $1.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.42. The stock had a trading volume of 6,483,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,861,873. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.32. United States Steel Co. has a 12-month low of $17.89 and a 12-month high of $31.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 2.15.

United States Steel Announces Dividend

United States Steel ( NYSE:X Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.06. United States Steel had a net margin of 7.05% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The business had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that United States Steel Co. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.85%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on X shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of United States Steel in a research report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of United States Steel from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of United States Steel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

About United States Steel

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through four segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

