Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) Price Target Increased to $68.00 by Analysts at Argus

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Argus from $52.00 to $68.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Carrier Global from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. 888 reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $51.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $54.65.

Carrier Global Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of CARR stock opened at $59.80 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $50.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.73, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.41. Carrier Global has a 52 week low of $33.10 and a 52 week high of $60.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.88.

Carrier Global Dividend Announcement

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. Carrier Global had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 25.42%. The firm had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Carrier Global will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.37%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 164,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total value of $9,743,662.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 6,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.22, for a total transaction of $403,702.74. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42 shares in the company, valued at $2,487.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 164,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total value of $9,743,662.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 310,223 shares of company stock valued at $16,401,775. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 11,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Carrier Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $359,000. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 23,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

Featured Stories

