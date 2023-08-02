CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) PT Lowered to $7.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 63.93% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com cut CarParts.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

Shares of CarParts.com stock traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.27. The stock had a trading volume of 293,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 702,255. The firm has a market cap of $240.53 million, a P/E ratio of -106.75 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.20. CarParts.com has a 12-month low of $3.82 and a 12-month high of $9.24.

CarParts.com ( NASDAQ:PRTS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). CarParts.com had a negative net margin of 0.30% and a negative return on equity of 1.79%. The business had revenue of $176.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.00 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that CarParts.com will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cannell Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of CarParts.com by 121.0% in the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 3,449,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $23,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888,719 shares in the last quarter. RK Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CarParts.com during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,482,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in CarParts.com by 144.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,652,527 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,468,000 after purchasing an additional 977,395 shares during the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CarParts.com by 62.6% in the 4th quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 2,410,407 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $15,089,000 after buying an additional 928,117 shares during the period. Finally, Kanen Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CarParts.com by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. Kanen Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,054,591 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $19,122,000 after purchasing an additional 896,659 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

CarParts.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories in the United States and the Philippines. It offers replacement parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories to individual consumers through its network of e-commerce websites and online marketplaces.

