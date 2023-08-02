Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Shares Gap Down to $37.07

Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $37.07, but opened at $36.11. Capri shares last traded at $37.03, with a volume of 372,556 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CPRI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Capri in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Capri from $68.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Capri from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $55.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Capri from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Capri from $61.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.07.

Capri Stock Down 1.3 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 8.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 2.27.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Capri

Capri ( NYSE:CPRI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.03. Capri had a return on equity of 38.22% and a net margin of 10.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Capri Holdings Limited will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Capri by 77.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Capri by 123.5% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Capri by 252.2% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in shares of Capri by 26.1% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capri in the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Capri Company Profile

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

