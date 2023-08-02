Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) Short Interest Up 10.3% in July

Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 419,000 shares, an increase of 10.3% from the June 30th total of 380,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 369,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

NASDAQ:CSWC traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.34. The stock had a trading volume of 318,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,184. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.80. Capital Southwest has a 52 week low of $16.28 and a 52 week high of $21.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $813.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.03. Capital Southwest had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 27.74%. The business had revenue of $37.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Capital Southwest will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CSWC has been the subject of a number of research reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Capital Southwest in a research note on Friday, April 14th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Capital Southwest in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Capital Southwest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Capital Southwest from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.30.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSWC. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Southwest during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Capital Southwest in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Southwest in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Capital Southwest during the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Capital Southwest in the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. 21.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

