Capital One Financial Co. (COF) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 4th

Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 26th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be given a dividend of 0.60 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, August 18th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th.

Capital One Financial has raised its dividend payment by an average of 14.5% annually over the last three years. Capital One Financial has a payout ratio of 17.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Capital One Financial to earn $13.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.3%.

COF stock opened at $116.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $44.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.46. Capital One Financial has a fifty-two week low of $83.93 and a fifty-two week high of $123.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $110.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.44.

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.21. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 11.94%. The firm had revenue of $9.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial will post 11.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Kara West sold 2,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.06, for a total value of $271,771.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,450 shares in the company, valued at $1,202,377. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Capital One Financial news, insider Kara West sold 2,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.06, for a total value of $271,771.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,202,377. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 469 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $51,590.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,396 shares in the company, valued at $1,803,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,407 shares of company stock worth $1,779,835 over the last three months. 1.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stevens Capital Management LP grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 9,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,230,000 after buying an additional 3,571 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $585,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Capital One Financial by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,488,000 after acquiring an additional 17,974 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 187.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. 88.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $119.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $131.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Capital One Financial from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.09.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

