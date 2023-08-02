Capital Analysts LLC Sells 10,625 Shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB)

Capital Analysts LLC reduced its position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB – Free Report) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 174,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,625 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC owned about 0.92% of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF worth $8,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $252,000. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $710,000. Sutton Place Investors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, FirstPurpose Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $388,000.

JCPB traded down $0.17 on Wednesday, reaching $45.86. 634,613 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.89.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.1684 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd.

The JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (JCPB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF consisting of a broad array of fixed income securities. JCPB was launched on Jan 28, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

