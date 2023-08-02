Capital Analysts LLC Raises Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 587,769 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,616 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of Capital Analysts LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Capital Analysts LLC owned approximately 0.12% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF worth $29,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Beta Wealth Group Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. now owns 23,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 36.4% during the first quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 12,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 7,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. now owns 19,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA JPST traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $50.02. 3,136,502 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,971,058. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.20. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 1 year low of $49.93 and a 1 year high of $50.40.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.