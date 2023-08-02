Capital Analysts LLC Purchases 9,571 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 163,930 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,571 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $8,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,174,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,828,000 after acquiring an additional 4,884,910 shares during the period. SNS Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the first quarter valued at about $324,000. Copperwynd Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2,964.0% in the first quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 124,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,797,000 after acquiring an additional 120,429 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 29.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 440,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,063,000 after purchasing an additional 99,072 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 141,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the period.

Shares of JEPI traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.37. 4,588,894 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,751,591. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.55. The company has a market cap of $25.21 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52 week low of $49.92 and a 52 week high of $57.89.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

