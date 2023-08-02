Capital Analysts LLC Purchases 1,924 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,050 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,924 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $6,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $342,413,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 322.6% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,090,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,956,000 after purchasing an additional 832,313 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,939,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,812,000 after purchasing an additional 775,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,364,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,158,070,000 after purchasing an additional 606,598 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

L3Harris Technologies Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of L3Harris Technologies stock traded down $1.80 on Wednesday, hitting $185.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,319,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,157,819. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $191.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $197.29. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $174.55 and a one year high of $255.10. The stock has a market cap of $35.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.70, a PEG ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.03. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 4.46%. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 108.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LHX shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $241.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $202.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.75.

Get Our Latest Report on LHX

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.