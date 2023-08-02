Capital Analysts LLC Grows Stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 31,897 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the period. The Goldman Sachs Group accounts for about 0.6% of Capital Analysts LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $10,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 224.0% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 81 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3,433.3% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 106 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter worth about $33,000. 76.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock traded down $6.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $351.10. The stock had a trading volume of 2,106,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,615,404. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $331.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $337.44. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $287.75 and a 12-month high of $389.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market cap of $116.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.39.

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The investment management company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $10.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.61 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 9.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 25.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $2.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This is a positive change from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.50. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is 42.66%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GS shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $347.00 price objective (up previously from $337.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $396.93.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.71, for a total value of $3,457,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,590,367.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.71, for a total value of $3,457,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,590,367.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 1,145,486 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total transaction of $13,436,550.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,099,392 shares in the company, valued at $587,665,868.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,974,959 shares of company stock worth $658,812,462 in the last ninety days. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

