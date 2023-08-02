Capital Analysts LLC Buys 13,929 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 173,681 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 13,929 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $6,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Comcast by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,653,778 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,876,273,000 after purchasing an additional 7,084,451 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth $1,798,173,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,448,741 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,245,022,000 after acquiring an additional 189,845 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 42,441,142 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,987,094,000 after acquiring an additional 473,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 40,470,582 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,415,280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873,972 shares during the last quarter. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of CMCSA traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.09. 16,403,269 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,064,104. The company has a market cap of $187.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.39 and a fifty-two week high of $46.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.44 and its 200-day moving average is $39.49.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The cable giant reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $30.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.11 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on CMCSA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.80.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CMCSA

Comcast Company Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.