Capital Analysts LLC Boosts Stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,724 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up 0.9% of Capital Analysts LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $15,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,927,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,469,583,000 after buying an additional 1,411,367 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 132,338.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,393,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,096,748,000 after buying an additional 10,385,897 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 9,668,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,020,191,000 after buying an additional 2,650,115 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,413,899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $676,795,000 after buying an additional 623,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,323,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $667,256,000 after purchasing an additional 739,269 shares during the period.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB traded down $0.30 on Wednesday, reaching $105.84. 2,467,634 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,464,432. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $101.35 and a fifty-two week high of $108.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $106.53 and its 200-day moving average is $106.85.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

