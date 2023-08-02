Capital Analysts LLC Acquires 3,389 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,822 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,389 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $7,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 118,736.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 424,890,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,548,447,000 after acquiring an additional 424,533,112 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,849,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,705,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220,977 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,185,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,596,835,000 after purchasing an additional 499,927 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,728,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,073,286,000 after buying an additional 60,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,444,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,075,000 after buying an additional 54,610 shares during the period.

VUG stock traded down $6.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $285.35. The stock had a trading volume of 854,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 986,799. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $279.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $255.07. The stock has a market cap of $93.38 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $203.64 and a 52-week high of $295.07.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

