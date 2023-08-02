Capital Advantage Inc. Sells 2,688 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Capital Advantage Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,688 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 2.9% of Capital Advantage Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Capital Advantage Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $13,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000. AAF Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. AAF Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,967 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares during the period. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the period. TMD Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 88.4% in the 1st quarter. TMD Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305 shares during the period. Finally, Full Sail Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 485,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,934,000 after purchasing an additional 10,010 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $103.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,254,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,032,297. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $99.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.33. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.40 and a fifty-two week high of $108.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

