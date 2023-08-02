Capital Advantage Inc. Sells 119,615 Shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH)

Capital Advantage Inc. decreased its position in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 830,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119,615 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for 8.9% of Capital Advantage Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Capital Advantage Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $41,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 67.8% in the first quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 2,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $131,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 96.3% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $275,000.

Get BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ICSH stock remained flat at $50.13 on Wednesday. 569,223 shares of the stock were exchanged. BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $49.98 and a 52-week high of $50.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.20.

BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF Announces Dividend

BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd.

(Free Report)

The iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in broad market, investment-grade bonds with ultra-short-term maturity. ICSH was launched on Dec 11, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.