Capital Advantage Inc. Reduces Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Capital Advantage Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 268,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,886 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up about 4.2% of Capital Advantage Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Capital Advantage Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $19,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHD. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,893,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $531,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $157,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,175,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,013,000 after purchasing an additional 241,184 shares during the period. Finally, Whitener Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of SCHD traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.74. 1,662,684 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,269,521. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $65.96 and a 52-week high of $79.49. The company has a market cap of $48.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.24.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

