Capital Advantage Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Capital Advantage Inc. lowered its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,322 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 941 shares during the period. Capital Advantage Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,843 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 15,925 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 517,457 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $27,050,000 after acquiring an additional 5,919 shares in the last quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Vantage Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 230,567 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $12,053,000 after purchasing an additional 8,995 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

CSCO stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.90. 4,359,757 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,543,434. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.60 and a 12 month high of $53.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.56. The company has a market capitalization of $215.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.36 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 20.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.12%.

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $103,887.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 179,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,699,833. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 2,579 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total transaction of $130,626.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 281,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,257,620.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,142 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $103,887.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 179,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,699,833. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,093 shares of company stock valued at $1,963,134. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lowered Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.95.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

