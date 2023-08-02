Capital Advantage Inc. Acquires New Shares in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Capital Advantage Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of PG&E during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PG&E in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PG&E during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of PG&E by 1,152.7% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,445 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 3,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of PG&E during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

PCG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of PG&E in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on PG&E from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on PG&E from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on PG&E in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.83.

Shares of NYSE:PCG traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.40. 3,178,894 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,687,791. The company has a market capitalization of $44.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.96. PG&E Co. has a 1-year low of $10.95 and a 1-year high of $18.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.60.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.04). PG&E had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 8.79%. The business had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that PG&E Co. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

