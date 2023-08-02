Canal Capital Management LLC Purchases 906 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Canal Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 8.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,127 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 906 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for about 1.2% of Canal Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $5,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UNH. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 17.2% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 546 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 71.6% in the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.0% in the first quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,353 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 15.3% in the first quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management now owns 1,956 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $924,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEIRG Wealth Management LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.0% during the first quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,110 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on UNH shares. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $610.00 to $580.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Loop Capital increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $630.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $610.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $592.00 to $572.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $579.89.

UNH traded down $1.62 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $504.75. The company had a trading volume of 2,161,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,641,983. The company has a market cap of $469.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.58, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $482.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $485.32. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $445.68 and a 12-month high of $558.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.80.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.92 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $92.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.97 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.72% and a net margin of 6.06%. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 19th were given a dividend of $1.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.65%.

In related news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 4,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.19, for a total transaction of $2,024,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,772,866.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

