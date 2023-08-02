Canal Capital Management LLC Has $287,000 Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Canal Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 89.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,403 shares during the quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 1,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 163.6% during the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Price Performance

Shares of VGT traded down $8.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $446.64. The stock had a trading volume of 127,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,119. The firm has a market cap of $54.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $435.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $392.18. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $291.61 and a twelve month high of $462.97.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

