Canal Capital Management LLC Has $237,000 Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Canal Capital Management LLC reduced its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 81.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,387 shares during the period. Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 87,882.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 203,176,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,696,704,000 after acquiring an additional 202,945,771 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,173,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,787,000 after acquiring an additional 908,280 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,157,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,291,000 after acquiring an additional 274,970 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,055,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,582,000 after acquiring an additional 787,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 4,232,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,439,000 after acquiring an additional 264,349 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPEM traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.19. 192,767 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,691,499. The stock has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.42. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.80 and a fifty-two week high of $36.44.

About SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.