Canal Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Canal Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 40.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,836 shares during the quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PG. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 58.8% during the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 325.8% in the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.65% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble stock traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $157.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 928,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,481,603. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $149.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.32. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $122.18 and a 12 month high of $158.11. The company has a market capitalization of $370.09 billion, a PE ratio of 26.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.42.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 32.73%. The firm had revenue of $20.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.9407 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 63.73%.

PG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $164.00 to $172.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.82.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 8,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.87, for a total transaction of $1,315,668.69. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,908.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

