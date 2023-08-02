Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP) Shares Bought by Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC

Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 102.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,134,985 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 575,592 shares during the quarter. Canadian Pacific Kansas City comprises about 5.1% of Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $87,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 3.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,828 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 69.1% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,539 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 2,263 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,249,662 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,496,807,000 after acquiring an additional 695,215 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 5.1% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 49,524 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,087,000 after acquiring an additional 2,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 116.4% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 14,274 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 7,678 shares in the last quarter. 65.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Price Performance

Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock traded down $1.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $79.94. 1,570,548 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,050,816. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a one year low of $65.17 and a one year high of $85.40. The stock has a market cap of $74.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $79.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.57.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.1437 dividend. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is presently 16.57%.

CP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $78.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.21.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

