Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Stock Position Lifted by Ellevest Inc.

Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,461 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 261 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 77.7% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 149.8% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Campbell Soup in the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of Campbell Soup during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on CPB. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $55.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Campbell Soup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.75.

Campbell Soup Trading Down 0.7 %

Campbell Soup stock opened at $45.50 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Campbell Soup has a 12 month low of $44.76 and a 12 month high of $57.78. The stock has a market cap of $13.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.32.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 26.31% and a net margin of 8.46%. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. Campbell Soup’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 3 EPS for the current year.

Campbell Soup Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.70%.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

Featured Stories

