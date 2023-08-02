California Resources (NYSE:CRC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.33 EPS

California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.33), Briefing.com reports. California Resources had a net margin of 26.50% and a return on equity of 22.46%. The firm had revenue of $591.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.9% on a year-over-year basis.
California Resources Stock Performance
CRC opened at $51.20 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.18. California Resources has a 52-week low of $34.02 and a 52-week high of $53.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.00.
California Resources Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2825 per share. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This is a positive change from California Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. California Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.32%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On California Resources
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CRC shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of California Resources from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of California Resources in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of California Resources from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. TheStreet raised shares of California Resources from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of California Resources from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, California Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.
About California Resources
California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than California Resources
- What is a Special Dividend?
- The Recovery in Teladoc is Showing Signs of Life
- What is a SEC Filing?
- AI-Powered Growth Propels Arista Networks to New Highs
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- JetBlue Airlines May Have Entered A Buy Zone, Check This First
Receive News & Ratings for California Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.