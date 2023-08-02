California Resources (NYSE:CRC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.33 EPS

California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.33), Briefing.com reports. California Resources had a net margin of 26.50% and a return on equity of 22.46%. The firm had revenue of $591.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.9% on a year-over-year basis.

California Resources Stock Performance

CRC opened at $51.20 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.18. California Resources has a 52-week low of $34.02 and a 52-week high of $53.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.00.

California Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2825 per share. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This is a positive change from California Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. California Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.32%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On California Resources

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of California Resources by 47.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 160,038 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,159,000 after acquiring an additional 51,208 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of California Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $452,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of California Resources by 13.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 64,788 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,898,000 after acquiring an additional 7,572 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in California Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $305,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in California Resources by 53.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 44,629 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after acquiring an additional 15,587 shares during the period. 97.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CRC shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of California Resources from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of California Resources in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of California Resources from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. TheStreet raised shares of California Resources from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of California Resources from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, California Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.

About California Resources

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

