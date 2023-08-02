Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Stock Holdings Increased by ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd increased its position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 26.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,747 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ignite Planners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 7,310 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 466 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 14.4% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 454 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,717 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $918,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CDNS. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $222.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $253.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $210.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $250.70.

In other news, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 42,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.55, for a total transaction of $8,608,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 602,589 shares in the company, valued at $122,054,401.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Cadence Design Systems news, Director James D. Plummer sold 4,406 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.54, for a total value of $1,051,007.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,043,410.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 42,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.55, for a total transaction of $8,608,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 602,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,054,401.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 135,967 shares of company stock worth $28,695,363. Company insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CDNS traded down $5.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $228.01. The company had a trading volume of 344,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,833,987. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.37. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.76 and a 1-year high of $248.16. The company has a market cap of $61.97 billion, a PE ratio of 71.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $232.62 and a 200-day moving average of $211.18.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The software maker reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.04. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.41% and a return on equity of 33.79%. The company had revenue of $977.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $975.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

