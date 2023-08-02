C-Com Satellite Systems (CVE:CMI) Shares Down 13.3%

C-Com Satellite Systems Inc. (CVE:CMI – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 13.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$1.04 and last traded at C$1.04. 22,841 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 18% from the average session volume of 19,327 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.20.

C-Com Satellite Systems Trading Down 13.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$42.37 million, a P/E ratio of 52.00 and a beta of -0.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.95 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.07.

C-Com Satellite Systems Company Profile

C-Com Satellite Systems Inc develops and deploys commercial grade mobile auto-deploying satellite-based technology for the delivery of two-way high-speed Internet, VoIP, and video services into vehicles. The company offers iNetVu, a proprietary mobile auto-deploying antenna for the delivery of satellite-based Internet services into vehicles while stationary virtually anywhere one can drive.

