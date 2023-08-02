BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) Position Lessened by Essex Investment Management Co. LLC

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lowered its position in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,727 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,425 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $1,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 0.7% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 39,912 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,516,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its position in BWX Technologies by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 23,174 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after buying an additional 4,345 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 38.7% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 60,032 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,785,000 after acquiring an additional 16,759 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 2.8% in the first quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 58,344 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its position in BWX Technologies by 5.5% during the first quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,854 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. 96.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BWXT traded up $0.12 on Wednesday, reaching $69.48. The stock had a trading volume of 23,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 673,172. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.84. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.13 and a 1-year high of $71.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.25.

BWX Technologies ( NYSE:BWXT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.05. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 39.04% and a net margin of 10.58%. The firm had revenue of $568.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.41 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

BWXT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on BWX Technologies from $64.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BWX Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; undertakes fabrication activities for missile launch tubes for U.S.

